A 20-year-old man is facing charges after RCMP arrested him leaving a possible home invasion Saturday in Yellowknife.

Police have charged Tyler Husky with forcible entry, theft under $5,000, and uttering threats.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a call about a possible home invasion underway at about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the suspect was arrested while he was leaving the premises.

Nobody was injured in the incident or arrest, according to the release. Police did not reveal the location of the possible home invasion.

In the release, RCMP reminded the public to "be vigilant on their personal and home security," and to report suspicious activity immediately.