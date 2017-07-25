RCMP in Hay River, N.W.T., barged in a senior citizen selling cannabis oil at the Fisherman's Wharf Market on Saturday. As it turned out, the oil is legal to sell.

Jerry Miller, 67, sells low THC cannabis sativa seed oil through his company MedMar Natural Products. He has been selling the oil since March, 2017. He is based out of High Level, Alta.

This was the fourth time he has set up a booth at the market in Hay River, and his first run-in with police over the product.

'He was just a yelling monster,' says Jerry Miller, describing RCMP behaviour when questioning him about selling cannabis oil on Saturday. (Submitted by Jerry Miller)

Miller said RCMP surrounded his booth, read him his rights, and asked him if he wanted legal representation. Miller requested a lawyer but said the investigation proceeded anyway.

"I didn't know this until later, but [RCMP] had a complaint saying that we had told someone that we were selling 'bud marijuana' in bottles, which never happened. That is a total fabrication. But he had the complaint so he had to follow up," Miller said.

Miller said RCMP failed to identify themselves and were unnecessarily aggressive toward his staff and customers. Photos show RCMP in standard uniforms.

"He was yelling at the customers that if they didn't leave right now they would get arrested too," Miller said.

"He was just a yelling monster. Two of us are senior citizens … I was afraid he might cause a heart attack or something,"

Miller said RCMP removed him from his booth and questioned him about the products he was selling. Miller sells a range of cannabis oils and hemp flour dog biscuits.

Jerry Miller sells a range of cannabis oils and hemp flour dog biscuits. (Facebook)

"As long as your product is less than ten parts per million THC, it is legal without any kind of prescription or license," Miller said.

"It is medical marijuana, but it is not high THC marijuana. We have a sign on our table that says our products do not get you high."

Miller said some people at the market had questioned him on Saturday about the legality of his products.

Miller said the officers contacted RCMP in High Level to confirm his story.

RCMP investigate a vendor selling cannabis oil at the Fisherman’s Wharf Market in Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Ron Tschirhart)

"His partner whispered in his ear and then he lightened up. So, obviously they got the message from RCMP in High Level that we were legal," Miller said.

Miller said he still had to open every box in his booth to prove he wasn't hiding anything illegal.

"At this point he [the police officer] said something about 'I guess there is nothing here that we need to be here for'," Miller said.

"Even though he tells me he was following orders, [that] he was just doing his job, his job doesn't have to involve scaring the hell out of people. It doesn't have to involve yelling at customers."

Miller said he is filing a formal complaint against one of the three officers from the incident. He said he would like the officer reprimanded. Miller said a simple conversation could have resolved the incident without the drama.

Hay River RCMP were not available for comment. An RCMP spokesperson in Yellowknife said police would provide more information later.