Police found a rifle in a snowbank between a high school and recreation centre in Fort Smith, N.W.T., early Thursday.

A security company on patrol advised police about the firearm in the early morning hours, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the rifle, a Remington 700, was not-operable when they went to retrieve it.

The rifle was discovered between Paul William Kaeser High School and the Fort Smith Recreation and Community Centre — both are venues to some sporting events at the Arctic Winter Games this week.

RCMP say the broken rifle was not related to activities at the games, which started last Saturday in the communities of Fort Smith and Hay River.

Police say they believe it's related to a report of theft of a firearm from last week, which is still being investigated.

"With the increased population in the community for the Arctic Winter Games, we are thankful the firearm was located by a security patrol and immediately reported to the police," said Marie York-Condon, spokesperson for the Northwest Territories RCMP, in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-872-1111.