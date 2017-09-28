The RCMP in Yukon have asked the territorial government for more staff.

Police spokesperson Coralee Reid says a funding proposal was recently submitted to the territorial government.

Reid says the details are confidential but it "does contain submissions for new growth in a number of areas in M Division."

Yukon's total RCMP force across the territory is about 135 people.

The territory provides 70 per cent of the force's budget, with the federal government providing the other 30 per cent.

The territory's share of the Police Services Agreement was $24 million this year.

Superintendent calls workload 'not sustainable'

To help deal with an unusually high volume of violent cases, Yukon RCMP have been relying on outside help, including officers from British Columbia and Alberta.

This summer, the Yukon RCMP's superintendent spoke with CBC and called the workload "not sustainable." Since that time, two more people have been killed in Whitehorse.

The RCMP has provided no details as to what it's requesting.

However, one idea mentioned in interview with CBC earlier this year by RCMP Staff Sergeant Jane Boissonneault would be a unit dedicated to historic cases.

Boissonneault described the idea as a three-person unit which would focus on cases without being interrupted or reallocated to new crimes.

Last year, the territorial government pledged an extra $385,000 to fund five new RCMP positions in Whitehorse.

The territorial government has yet to reply to the new request.