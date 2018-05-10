Skip to Main Content
RCMP locate body on Yellowknife's Twin Pine Hill

Notifications

RCMP locate body on Yellowknife's Twin Pine Hill

RCMP are investigating a possible sudden death after finding a body on Wednesday morning in a wooded area between 44 Street and School Draw Avenue.

Police investigating possible sudden death in wooded area between 44 Street and School Draw Avenue

CBC News ·
The view from 44 Street, at the top of Twin Pine Hill, looking down towards Franklin Avenue and School Draw Avenue, in 2016. The body was found in the wooded area between 44 Street and School Draw Avenue. (Melanie Walsh/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a possible sudden death after a body was found in a wooded area on Twin Pine HIll Wednesday morning. 

Police located the body in the area between 44 Street and School Draw Avenue on May 9 at about 9:05 a.m. RCMP say a resident called RCMP after observing what they believed to be a body.

Police said the deceased is a male. They would not comment on whether the death is considered suspicious.

They also conducted interviews with residents in the area and are assisting the N.W.T. Coroner Service with the investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone with further information about the incident are asked to contact them at 867-669-111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com or text nwtnutips to 274637. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us