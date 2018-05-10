RCMP locate body on Yellowknife's Twin Pine Hill

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a possible sudden death after a body was found in a wooded area on Twin Pine HIll Wednesday morning.

Police located the body in the area between 44 Street and School Draw Avenue on May 9 at about 9:05 a.m. RCMP say a resident called RCMP after observing what they believed to be a body.

Police said the deceased is a male. They would not comment on whether the death is considered suspicious.

They also conducted interviews with residents in the area and are assisting the N.W.T. Coroner Service with the investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone with further information about the incident are asked to contact them at 867-669-111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com or text nwtnutips to 274637.