RCMP expand search for man missing from Hay River

Hay River RCMP announced Friday afternoon that they are expanding their search for 34-year-old Junghwan (David) Park, who was last seen April 3.

Park was last seen at The Rooster convenience store in Hay River, according to RCMP. They first issued a news release asking for the public's assistance in locating him April 5.

Since then, RCMP have searched by foot, snowmobile, and air, according to their latest update, as well as organized a formal search of wooded areas and trails and sent a helicopter for an aerial search.

"These efforts and the areas available to be searched have been exhausted, and David remains missing," the release states.

"Hay River RCMP are continuing the investigation, and are seeking any information that may lead to the location of David. They expanded the area of broadcast of the missing person report to Alberta, they are now expanding it further."

Police are asking for information from anyone who may have picked up or offered a ride for anyone matching Park's description from April 3 onward.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to the Hay River RCMP at (867) 874-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at nwtnutips.com. Tips can also be texted by sending "nwtnutips" to 274637.