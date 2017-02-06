RCMP divers from British Columbia were searching the Yukon River in Whitehorse Monday for a missing person.

Yukon RCMP Insp. Archie Thompson said the person has been missing for a couple of weeks.

"I can say that we had an active investigation to a missing person.

Insp. Archie Thompson says the police are not releasing the victim's name at the request of the family. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"I am not going to mention the name just because of the family asked me to honour that and I will, but I can say that the investigation to date has led us to this point in the river." Thompson said.

Thompson said police are trying to help bring closure for the family of the missing person.

Const. Erik Stelter with the B.C. RCMP dive team said the divers are looking in back eddies along the river bank for the victim. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Const. Erik Stelter, with the dive team, said the divers are looking in areas where the victim may be.

"We're going to be checking the area along the bank, in the back eddies, because if the victim was out in the flow they would be swept downstream," said Stelter.

"So we're just checking all areas where a victim would be stationary."