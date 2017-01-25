RCMP divers recovered the body on Tuesday of one of the men who went through ice in a Bombardier snow machine near Whale Cove, Nunavut, on the weekend.

Four men from Rankin Inlet were in the Bombardier when it went through ice on Saturday while on a cargo run from Rankin Inlet to Arviat.

A 27-year-old man survived the incident and snowmobiled to Whale Cove for help. RCMP and volunteers went to the site and confirmed one man, Patrick Kaludjak, 55, was dead and two others were missing and presumed drowned.

Members of the RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team arrived in Whale Cove Monday and went to the site early Tuesday morning with help from local volunteers.

The dive team recovered the body of one man on Tuesday. The body of a second man was not found; he is presumed dead.

RCMP say the recovery effort has been called off.

Nunavut's Office of the Chief Coroner has ruled the cause of the deaths as drowning and the manner of death as accidental. Autopsies were not ordered.

In a media release, Whale Cove RCMP thanked the local volunteers from Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet who assisted.

"They spent countless hours and remained professional throughout the incident and recovery," the release said.

"Our thoughts are with the Kaludjak family and friends during this difficult time."