RCMP are investigating the death of an 87-year-old man found dead in his Watson Lake home just after midnight this morning.

Police were called to the residence following a report of an assault.

In a release today, the RCMP say at the residence, an adult male was taken into custody in connection with an investigation. No charges have been laid.

Officials from Whitehorse including the Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are travelling to Watson Lake to help with the investigation.

The Town of Watson Lake is located in southeastern Yukon. It has a population of about 1,400 people. (Google)

The Yukon Coroner's Service is also involved in the investigation.

"As you can imagine we are in the very early stages of the investigation and we hope to have a little more handle on exactly what happened or perhaps why it happened, later on today or in the near future," said Staff Sergeant Brad Kaeding.

The name of the deceased will not be released at this time, pending confirmation of notification of next-of-kin and further investigation.