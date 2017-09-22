RCMP have arrested David Mikkigak, nearly three months after the Cape Dorset, Nunavut, man became wanted by the police.

Mikkigak, 37, surrendered just before 2 p.m. ET on Friday, say police.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team made contact with the 37-year-old man early that morning.

The team from Calgary negotiated with him both at his cabin on the land outside Cape Dorset and via satellite phone from the community.

A Transport Canada Dash 7 special surveillance aircraft provided information to RCMP members on the ground, according to police.

Police say the two women who were with Mikkigak have surrendered to police earlier in the day. One of the women is Mikkigak's common-law partner, Maata Parr.

Both women have returned to Cape Dorset. They were given warm food and clothing and seen by health practitioners, according to a police news release.

Mikkigak is charged with forcible confinement, assault and firearms-related offences.

"We are extremely fortunate that this ended the way it did. Every effort was made to resolve this peacefully and in the end 'cool heads prevail'," RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther said in the news release.