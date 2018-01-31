A fourth person has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Hay River, according to N.W.T. RCMP.

An investigation has been ongoing since a deceased man was found on Dec. 28 in Hay River's Sandy Creek area.

Tyler Cayen has been charged with murder and robbery. The 32-year-old has been remanded to custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Sasha Cayen, 25, James George Thomas, 25, and Levi Cayen, 20 have also been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death.

RCMP ​say the investigation will continue and ask anyone with information to contact the Hay River Detachment at (867) 874-1111.

People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.