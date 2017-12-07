RCMP are asking the public for tips to identify a man suspected of assaulting a 25-year-old man near Ravens' Pub on 50th St.

A witness described seeing a male suspect talking to the victim before the assault around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. The man was then seen walking toward Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police describe the male suspect as about 5'4" with a broad build, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Call police at 867-669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or text nwtnutips to 274637.