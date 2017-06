RCMP are still investigating a firearms call involving two boys, aged 11 and 14, in Arviat, Nunavut, Monday morning.

The 11-year-old boy was found to have a bullet wound to his abdomen, according to an RCMP news release.

He was taken to the local health centre and later transported to Winnipeg for further treatment. He is now in stable condition.

RCMP say more details will be released when available.