Yellowknife RCMP announced Thursday that they have located and arrested Aaron Catholique, a man charged with sexual assault, after asking for the public's help locating him earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police issued a request for assistance to find Catholique. According to the release, police had made several attempts to arrest the 36-year-old, but he remained at large.

According to a news release issued Thursday, RCMP have placed Catholique in custody. He is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police thanked the media and public for their assistance in locating Catholique.