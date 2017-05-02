Yellowknife RCMP are on the hunt for a 36-year-old Yellowknife man who has been charged with sexual assault.

In a news release, police say they have an outstanding arrest warrant for Aaron Catholique of Yellowknife and have made several attempts to arrest him, but he remains at large.

RCMP describe Catholique as a man of Aboriginal descent who is 6 feet tall and weighs 176 pounds. Police say he has a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

The release says the public is not in immediate danger.

People who know the whereabouts of Catholique are asked to call the RCMP and should make no attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone who has information regarding the location of Aaron Catholique is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111, or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.