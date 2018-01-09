No charges have been laid in the murder of an 11-year-old boy in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, last summer.

The body of Ray Taparti Jr., who also went by the name O.J., was found in an industrial area of town on July 8. Police deemed his death a homicide soon after.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP said the investigation continues, with its Major Crimes Unit working the case.

"The RCMP is renewing the request for public assistance for any information relating to this death," the statement said.

When Taparti's family reported that O.J. was missing to police on July 7, they said he had been missing for about five days. Search and rescue found his remains the next day.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Nunavut Major Crime Unit toll free at 1-844-370-7729 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637(CRIMES).