Police continue to look to the public for information about the death of 11-year-old Ray Taparti also known as "O.J." from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

Taparti's family reported to police he had been missing for approximately five days on July 7. Search and rescue found his remains the next day in an industrial part of town.

The RCMP say an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.

The hamlet council has been meeting with RCMP.

Robert Janes, mayor of Rankin Inlet, says people in the community also want more information, but police have been unable to provide it.

The case is echoed by that of Bethany Nastapoka Epoo, aged 14, who was found dead in Inukjuak, Que., on July 22. Police continue to ask the public for information on that case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nunavut Major Crime Unit toll free at 1-844-370-7729.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submitting a secure web tip at www.nwtnutips.com or text 'NWTNUTIPS' plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).