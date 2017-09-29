Art Sateana was just one '+' short of being a straight A+ student last year — he got an A in his 'Introduction to University' course at the University of Manitoba.

The 21-year-old from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, achieved that while going to a separate night school to meet prerequisites, on top of his full university course load.

This month, all his hard work was recognized when MLA Johnny Mike announced in the Legislative Assembly that Sateana was the winner of a $5,000 scholarship from Qulliq Energy Corporation.

"I was in complete awe," said Sateana. "It was an amazing feeling for the [Legislative Assembly] to recognize me.. [it] was quite the honour."

The Laura Ulluriaq Gauthier scholar is recognized for their outstanding marks and community involvement. Growing up in Rankin Inlet, Sateana spent time coaching gymnastics and soccer.

"Receiving this scholarship is not just about receiving the money, but to me, it also told me that I am seen as having potential for the future of our society," said Sateana. He is currently in his third year of a bachelor of science degree at the Health Careers Access Program.

Dreams of being a doctor

Sateana hopes to return to Nunavut eventually as a doctor, serving Nunavummiut.

Sateana says he hopes to become a doctor and serve his community in Nunavut. (Submitted by Art Sateana)

He says this dream began when he was getting treatment himself.

"Growing up,... I faced a lot of health problems, physically and mentally," he said. "I really wanted to have the opportunity of being served by other Nunavummiut."

Sateana said while getting help for his anxiety, he realized something: "I, too, could help people."

Although Sateana says he's still overcoming his anxiety — especially because of the "enormous size" of his classes of up to 200 people — he has a way of pushing through.

"There's always a way around things, and believing in yourself is something that really, really helped me."