Search underway for missing hunter from Rankin Inlet

An extensive search is underway for a person missing from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

Kashtin Simik reportedly left Chesterfield Inlet on Friday evening and has not returned home to Rankin Inlet.

Search and rescue organizations in Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet are scouring the region, including by helicopter.

Officials are asking for volunteers with snowmobiles to help with the search efforts on the ground.