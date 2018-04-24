Skip to Main Content
Jubilation after Rankin Inlet man missing on the land for 3 days found safe

Kashtin Simik's snowmobile ran out of gas, and searchers found him walking Monday night.

Kashtin Simik, in hooded jacket, among the searchers who found him walking after his snowmobile ran out of gas. (Submitted by Wesley Innukshuk)

A man from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, who was missing on the land for several days has been found safe.

Kashtin Simik left Chesterfield Inlet on Friday and did not return home.

Kashtin Simik drinking a pop after searchers found him. He had been missing on the land for several days after his snowmobile ran out of gas. (Submitted by Wesley Innukshuk)

Search teams in Chesterfield Inlet and Rankin Inlet were searching for him all weekend and into Monday.

According to Rankin Inlet Search and Rescue, searchers found Simik walking on foot Monday night. His snowmobile had run out of gas.

Wesley Innukshuk was part of the search team. He says it was a relief when they found Simik.

"It's always a worrying time when you go out on a search [and] are scouring the region by helicopter," he said in Inuktitut.

A look at the search effort for Kashtin Simik from a helicopter. (Submitted by Wesley Innukshuk)
