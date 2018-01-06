Marie Tiktak made a career out of a simple request — filling in as an interpreter for Nunavut's Department of Health in Rankin Inlet.

But after 47 years on the job, she's decided to devote the rest of her life to her husband and being a full-time grandmother.

"I never thought of retiring," said the 67-year-old Tiktak. "I was thinking to myself a long time ago — as long as I can work, I'll keep trying working to help other people."

It was a life mantra for Tiktak that her father passed on to her when she first took the job at the community's health centre.

"My dad told me … just keep working," she recalled. "Try and help other people."

Tiktak worked with the Government of Nunavut's Health Department from 1971 to 2017. (Submitted by Marie Tiktak)

Tiktak started interpreting for nurses and doctors, but mainly for elders: to help them communicate and understand about their illnesses. In 2005, she got certified to be an X-ray technician and has been a radiology worker ever since. She said many health workers passed through Rankin Inlet during her nearly half-a-century-long career.

"They come and go," she said.

But after her husband had a stroke, Tiktak said she had to rethink her love for helping others.

"Right now, I'm just planning to look after my husband and stay with him … and be a grandma and babysit."

'Extremely dedicated, compassionate, caring professional'

Tiktak has gone out of her way to help people, said Matt Stacey, her supervisor since 2012.

"[She's an] extremely dedicated, compassionate and caring professional."

Stacey said Tiktak has worked many on-call shifts, and would sometimes be the only person in town that could take X-rays.

"She would come in rain, sleet or snow, and never complained," said Stacey.

He said Tiktak was a role model and will be dearly missed by her colleagues.

The community celebrated Tiktak's retirement last month.

