People in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay will vote in May on whether a beer and wine store should open in their communities.

The plebiscites will ask people to vote yes or no to a question asking if they are in favour of opening a beer and wine store.

The vote takes place on May 1, with an advance poll April 24.

Flyers with information about the proposed store and the voting process will be distributed in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay in advance of the vote. In order to vote, you must be a resident of the community, 18 years of age or older, and a resident of Nunavut for at least a year.

The results of the vote are not binding on the government.

Voters can register, or update their voter information by contacting Elections Nunavut.