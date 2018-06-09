Rankin Inlet under Boil water advisory

Residents of Nunavut's second most populated community have been under a boil water advisory since Thursday.

The territorial Department of Health issued the public health advisory for Rankin Inlet, saying it's a precautionary measure due to high turbidity or cloudy water.

FROM 2015 | Boil water advisory in Rankin Inlet continues into 6th day

The advisory said it's essential that all water for consumption be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.

That includes water being used for drinking, preparing infant formulas, juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and brushing teeth.

The department did not say when the advisory may be lifted.