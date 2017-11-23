A photo of a bowl of frozen ramen noodles with the chopsticks suspended in them has been viewed more than 573,000 times on Reddit alone. The photo was snapped when it was -27 C in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Tammy Travis/Jessica Wang)

A simple bowl of ramen noodles has taken the internet by storm.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, Jessica Wang was at work at Yellowknife's Chateau Nova Hotel when she noticed some pesky ravens playing with something outside.

When she looked, she saw a bowl of frozen noodles with chopsticks suspended in them.

Her friend Tammy Travis ran outside and took a photo of it, and Wang posted it to Instagram. By Wednesday night, it was on the front page of Reddit, with 573,000 views and more than 2,000 comments.

"I think it's unbelievable. It's definitely not something we expected or anticipated when we took it," Wang laughs.

Tammy Travis (left) and Jessica Wang stand in front of the now famous ramen noodles. The chopsticks are still frozen in place in front of Yellowknife's Chateau Nova Hotel. (Lawrence Nayally/CBC)

The women don't know how the bowl got there, or whether the photo was staged, but they suspect a tourist left it behind. At 1 p.m. when they spotted the bowl, it was –27 C in Yellowknife.

Wang, an American, suspects the popularity is because of how unfamiliar people in the South are with the North.

"I don't think a lot of people are aware, first of all, where Yellowknife is," she said.

"I think it's just the extremeness of the weather that we have here. That people that are not from here aren't aware of things that can happen like this, where boiling water and tea turns to powder."

As for the noodles, they're still frozen in place.

"It's like a science experiment, we don't know what's going to happen," Wang laughs.

"As the weather warms up, it's going to be interesting to see if the noodles drop!"

Wang hopes it will bring more people to Yellowknife.

"We want people to come here. We want people to come to the North. If this gets people interested, then that's great for us," she said.

"Come up here and get some noodles and try it yourself!