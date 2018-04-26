There's been 2 winters of radio silence in Ulukhaktok, says local man

For the past two winters, radios in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., have been silent.

Local resident Donald Inuktalik said this is an issue for those in the community without access to a cell phone or computer — particularly elders who used to tune into Inuktitut programming. Inuktalik said he's been raising concerns for more than a year to no avail.

"The radio station was always there until it just quit working," he said. "It seems like nobody wants to get it up and going. I'm trying to find out what's the problem."

Lennard Plantz, transmitter maintenance co-ordinator for CBC in Yellowknife, said the problem is with the transmitter in Ulukhaktok and that CBC is working on sending a replacement.

There are communities other than Ulukhaktok that also have issues with radio service. Plantz said the radio transmitter in Lutselk'e failed a year ago.

In Nahanni Butte, the CBC radio transmitter and the CKLB satellite receiver failed, and both have expensive parts to replace. But this community has found a solution — parts from each were combined and the community now listens to CBC radio on the CKLB frequency.

Not like the 1970s

Plantz noted the CBC doesn't own and operate TV and radio coverage in Ulukhaktok, Lutselk'e or Nahanni Butte as it does in bigger communities like Yellowknife and Inuvik.

He explained that in the 1970s, the public broadcaster had an accelerated coverage plan where it installed and maintained transmission equipment in every community with a population of more than 500. The territorial government then funded installation and maintenance for smaller communities across the N.W.T., including those that are now part of Nunavut.

But that funding was cut in the late 1980s and responsibility for maintaining equipment shifted onto communities, Plantz said.

He added that CBC, CKLB and APTN help as much as they can, but CBC doesn't have the budget to replace expensive parts.

CBC will however replace radio transmitters in the communities when it shifts to a new satellite system. That last happened 12 years ago and will happen again by the end of this August, meaning communities will be getting new transmitters.