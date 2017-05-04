Barbara Akoak's grandfather was a full-time carver.

Growing up, she'd watch him carve and create beautiful qulliqs — Inuit traditional lamps.

But recently, it was her turn. Akoak was one of the 15 lucky winners of a lottery for Iqaluit residents to participate in a qulliq making workshop.

"It's pretty cool being able to carve something out," said Akoak. "I've always wanted to make a qulliq."

Geelaisa Boileau carving stone for a qulliq. (Submitted by Robyn Campbell)

The workshop was run by Iqaluit Action Lab, a nonprofit organization that partners with local leaders to take action for local people. They partnered with Nunavut Arctic College and two local carvers.

"It's all about Iqaluit, it's all about taking action," said Robyn Campbell, who's on the board of directors for the organization. The group got funding from the federal government for Canada 150 celebrations.

Spaces were limited due to resources and location, but the interest among Iqaluit residents was so strong, the organization had to run a lottery.

The lamp's metal base is blasted with heat. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

"It was a broad appeal," said Campbell. "It turned out to be lots of women. It's really great to see women making traditional tools."

Under the instruction of local carvers Looty Pijamini and Greg Morgan, participants got to carve the oil lamp from a piece of stone using a grinder, then created a metal base for the stone to rest on.

Looty Pijamini (right) teaches a participant how to create the qulliq base. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

"I really enjoy his teaching style. It's more traditional," said participant Akoak about Pijamini. "I find I learn faster when I'm watching someone demonstrate."

Prior to the qulliq workshop, Iqaluit Action Lab ran an ulu (traditional crescent-shaped knife) making workshop.

From left to right, Catherine Dupont, Carol Tootoo (filing hard!), Mary Wilman, Andrea Andersen, and Brent Warren. (Submitted by Robyn Campbell)

If you missed out, Campbell says not to worry: "This is one of many activities we had going on and there's more to come."