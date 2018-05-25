Women's group calls for Nunavut man accused of sex crimes to be stripped of prestigious medal

Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council wants to strip an Igloolik businessman of his Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

In a civil case, a Nunavut judge recently ordered Ike Haulli to pay more than $1 million in compensation to several victims who accused him of sexually abusing them when they were children.

He was also convicted in 2008 for indecent assault and for having sex with someone younger than 14 years old. He was given a suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

"We believe that the violence he [inflicted] on his victims was heinous and very heartbreaking," said Sileema Angoyuak, president of Qulliit.

"We believe we should get that revoked to show that we're serious about ending violence."

Haulli was awarded the prestigious medal in 2013 by then Governor General of Canada David Johnston. Angoyuak says Qulliit wants to see the honour revoked as a consequence of his actions.

Last month, when the Baffin Chamber of Commerce said it became aware of Haulli's legal history, it removed him from its board of directors.

Qulliit is trying to get a letter writing campaign started, directing people to send mail to the Governor General's office. On Friday, it started an online petition as well.

Process for cancelling awards

The inaugural Diamond Jubilee medals are given to Canadians who are making the country a better place. It honours significant contributions and achievements by Canadians.

The office of the Governor General said in an email there was a process in place to revoke awards, but citing confidentiality reasons, it wouldn't say what the process was.

It's not clear why Haulli was awarded the medal.

"We applaud all the women and girls who have so courageously come forward, who have been victimized by these violent acts. We stand with you against these crimes and this injustice," Qulliit said in a news release.

The statement said women in need of support can contact Qulliit to be put in touch with resources including counselling and lawyers.