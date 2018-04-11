Bringing Iqaluit's health services under one roof helps meet growing demand, says executive director

Administration at Iqaluit's Qikiqtani General Hospital say after a busy February and March, patient volume is beginning to return to normal — but lessons learned during the busy period will help them serve a growing population.

Dennis Stavrou is the executive director of Iqaluit's health services. (CBC) Dennis Stavrou, executive director of Iqaluit Health Services, says the increased volumes were partially due to an uptick in respiratory illnesses that are often seen across the country during those months.

But recent changes at the hospital, including the opening of a new wing last year that brings public health and clinical services under the same roof as the emergency room, helped staff navigate the higher number of patients.

"We prioritized the patients that were presented for care in the ER," said Stavrou, adding those who came in for things like prescription refills were diverted to the clinic.

"A lot of times, when patients show up in the ER with illnesses, what they are really looking for is a clinic service. And having the clinic in the same building actually helps us divert or identify those services."

Hospital wait times lauded

By working with the providers at the hospital, Stavrou said staff were able to provide more efficient care. The hospital is currently testing a triage program in its waiting room, where a nurse is able to individually work with clients.

During busier periods, they also work with the attached clinic to open up additional spots for less urgent patients.

We've learned a lot about working as a team through this approach. - Dennis Stavrou

"Does that reduce the wait times? I think it does," said Stavrou. "It makes the process smoother. We've learned a lot about working as a team through this approach."

Stavrou said the hospital hasn't yet had an assessment completed to determine if its size is adequate for the territory's growing population. However, he said he plans to recommend such an assessment be done in the near future.

At present, Stavrou acknowledged his assessment of the hospital's wait times won't be popular with locals, but said they were favourable to many southern centres.

"The wait times here are actually quite low compared to other areas in the country," he said. "If you look at newspapers, or other media articles, you will see patients waiting 16 hours in ER, 20 hours... we don't necessarily have those issues in Iqaluit.