The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is closing three Iqaluit businesses by the end of March, the company confirmed to CBC News.

Baffin Deli, Baffin Convenience and the Plateau Cafe are all slated for closure by March 31, said Peter Keenainak, Qikiqtaaluk's vice-president.

Depending on timing, the businesses could be closed earlier, Keenainak said.

He said the businesses were not making money. Baffin Deli, in particular, failed to attract customers following a CBC News investigation in December into unhealthy food-handling practices across the territory, Keenainak said.

Food inspection reports from Nunavut's health department in 2014 detailed reports of staff at Baffin Deli using Windex to clean a meat slicer and not washing their hands after handling raw meat products. They also noted that the chef was often coughing directly over food during preparation.

Another inspection report from 2016 also had a number of violations related to cleanliness and equipment, though none of the more serious issues noted in 2014.

Keenainak said 16 employees would be affected by the closures, but seven would be transferred to other businesses owned by the corporation.

The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is working on a new hotel and conference centre for Iqaluit, slated to begin construction later this year. Keenainak declined to comment on how the closures relate to that project, but said the hotel is continuing on schedule.