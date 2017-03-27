The president of Nunavut's power corporation says money in the 2017 federal budget will help the territory move away from its reliance on diesel-power and towards renewables like wind.

"We want to move towards renewable, we support that, but the question has been will our customers want to pay for that," said Qulliq Energy Corporation president Bruno Pereira.

In the 2017 budget, tabled last week, the Liberal government committed $400 million for an Arctic Energy Fund.

That new pot of money means projects that have been on the shelf, like wind power, may be feasible again.

In 2016 QEC wrapped up a wind feasibility study. The study looked at five Nunavut communities and found that while wind power was promising, the price tag for wind infrastructure was more then the corporation could bear.

Photo of a graph tabled by the minister in charge of the QEC. In 2016 QEC wrapped up a wind feasibility study looking at five Nunavut communities. (Kieran Oudshoorn/CBC)

With federal money now in place, those projects may move forward. Although as Pereira points out, there are still some hurdles to clear.

"Ideally we would have loved to have seen additional funds dedicated to Nunavut," said Pereira.

"We did get funds, which we appreciate, but we will have to compete with other northern communities for those funds."

Along with the new money in the Arctic Energy Fund, Pereira said QEC is open to the possibility of a P3, public-private, partnership, similar to what was put together to finance Iqaluit's new 400 million dollar airport. He said this model is particularly attractive because of limited risk to the corporation.

With federal funds and a possible P3 partnership, Pereira said he is committed to making a real move towards renewable energies.

"I really look forward to over the next few years to doing something really concrete," he said.

"Even it it's just one initial project, we want to send out that signal and let people know we do want to pursue alternative energy."