Quebec's independent investigations bureau is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot by an officer from the Kativik Regional Police Force in Puvirnituq, Que., early Thursday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., two police officers responded to a call that shots were fired near a home, according to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The release says the officers were confronted by a woman holding a rifle, who said she had just killed someone and wanted police to shoot her.

The two officers withdrew to avoid a confrontation and waited for a third officer to arrive.

The woman confronted the third officer with her gun, so the officer shot her in the abdomen, the release said.

At this point, officers confirmed there was no one else on the premises who had been shot.

Police say, as of Thursday afternoon, the woman is in stable condition.

Six investigators from the BEI, which investigates deaths or serious injuries involving police, are on their way to the Nunavik village, but weather conditions have made their arrival time uncertain.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them through the bureau's website.