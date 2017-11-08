An elderly woman was robbed on Tuesday night in downtown Yellowknife, after a suspect grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground.

In a news release, police say the incident happened on 53rd Street just after 6 p.m.

"An unknown male approached an elderly female from behind and grabbed her purse. The victim was knocked to the ground injuring her leg and hip in the short altercation," the statement says.

The woman was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

RCMP say a witness saw the man run toward Bison Hill Apartments. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a hood. Officers weren't able to locate the suspect or the purse.

"The purse is described as a black, medium-sized leather purse containing a small, black leather-bound bible along with a status card and identification card."

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.