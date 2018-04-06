With public tip, RCMP arrest youth after robbery of store in Inuvik

Police have arrested a youth after an alleged armed robbery on Tuesday night at the Corner Store in Inuvik, N.W.T.

RCMP had asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, after someone was seen running away from the scene.

With information provided by residents of Inuvik, police found and arrested the youth on Thursday, according to a RCMP news release Friday.

The youth was taken into custody and charged with robbery.

The name of the youth was not released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They will remain in custody until they can appear at the Youth Justice Court.