Psychiatrist says sex offender has little hope of rehabilitation

A psychiatrist who examined sex offender Cody Durocher testified the man's failure to acknowledge responsibility for his actions makes him more likely to re-offend and less likely to benefit from treatment.

The Crown prosecutor wants to see Durocher, 33, declared a dangerous defender.

Dr. Alberto Choy came to many of the same conclusions about Durocher as a psychologist who testified earlier this week as part of Durocher's dangerous offender hearing in Yellowknife.

Testifying on Thursday, Choy said the only thing that is going to reduce Durocher's risk of re-offending is time.

Dr. Alberto Choy testified on Thursday that between one and three per cent of sex offenders are at a higher risk to re-offend than Durocher. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

"Likely into his late 50s, possibly even early 60s, we can be more confident that the aging effect is going to reduce his risk," said Choy.

However, even then, Durocher would require close supervision, the psychiatrist said.

Lack of empathy, blaming victims

Durocher has sexually assaulted four women, the most recent being a girl in Hay River in 2014.

Choy said Durocher lacks empathy for others and blames his victims "in one way or another" for his crimes.

"Mr. Durocher has very little insight or understanding of the things he needs to change," said Choy.

Choy examined Durocher at the Bowden Institution — an Alberta jail — in late 2016.

He concluded Durocher has a higher risk of committing more sex crimes if released than 97-99 per cent of sex offenders.

Could offender programming help?

Prosecutor Annie Piche noted that Durocher is now enrolled in a high-intensity sex offender program designed for Indigenous offenders.

She asked Choy what the likelihood is that the program, or any others, will reduce his risk to society.

"There's no information I've seen here that indicates he's going to do well," Choy said.

Choy is scheduled to be cross-examined by Durocher's lawyer on Friday.