The Crown attorney is requesting Noel Avadluk be classified as a dangerous offender after almost 30 convictions over the last two decades.

The 46-year-old Kugluktuk man has a long history with the courts. He has been convicted of multiple counts of break and enter, theft and numerous breaches of court orders. He was most recently convicted in 2014 for a violent sexual assault in Yellowknife that took place in 2012.

The dangerous offender classification in the Criminal Code is meant to protect Canadians from the most dangerous violent and sexual predators in the country.

A psychiatrist diagnosed Noel Avadluk as borderline psychopathic, in a Crown-ordered psychiatric assessment. (CBC)

The Crown-ordered psychiatric assessment found Avadulk displays multiple psychopathic tendencies.

Psychiatrist Scott Woodside testified that Avadluk scored 29 out of 40 on a checklist used to assess people's psychopathic tendencies. The average male scores between 4 and 6.

Woodside said offenders with scores like Avadluk's are at a high risk of reoffending. Woodside also diagnosed Avadluk with anti-social personality disorder. He testified people with that condition often don't conform to societal norms or laws and can lack remorse or empathy.

If Avadluk is classified as a dangerous offender he could be sentenced to an indeterminate amount of time in prison. The defence wants Avadluk to be assessed by another psychiatrist of its choosing.

It will present that assessment in court April 20.