The federal government has come up with a proposed plan to protect Canada's threatened boreal caribou population, three months after a wildlife conservation group took the environment minister to court over the matter.

The plan released Thursday night notes that the provincial and territorial governments have primary responsibility for the lands where the caribou are found.

But it says federal officials will require reports on progress to ensure that protection and recovery efforts are effective.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society filed an application for judicial review in Federal Court last April, accusing

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna of not telling Canadians how the caribou are being protected.

Society lawyer Frederic Paquin said at the time the Species at Risk Act requires her "to form an opinion about whether or not the critical habitat of the woodland caribou is protected."

According to a federal government news release issued Thursday, the proposed plan "fulfills Canada's commitments under the federal Species at Risk Act."