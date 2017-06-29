Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will begin a three-day Canadian tour Thursday in Iqaluit, which will include a speech by the member of the Royal Family and a meeting dedicated to Inuit language revitalization.

The prince is expected to give a short speech during his official welcome to Canada at the Nunavut legislature — one of two speeches he will give during his tour. The other will be on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, during Canada Day celebrations.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be starting their three-day Canada 150 tour in Iqaluit today. (Ben Stansall/Reuter)

A public welcome, beginning at 11:40 a.m. ET, will feature a traditional qulliq lighting, Inuit musical performances and an inspection of the Canadian Rangers, before the royals head to Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park for a community feast hosted by Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

Jeannie Arreak-Kullualik, an Inuit language advocate, says the most important part of the prince's visit to Nunavut — his first since 1970, and the first since Nunavut became its own territory — will not be a public gathering, but instead a discussion on revitalizing the Inuit language.

Inuktitut lesson

In between the public events, the Prince of Wales will duck inside the legislature to attend a discussion with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's language task group about developing a unified writing system for Inuit languages.

He'll receive an Inuktitut lesson, and an Inuktitut-language, culturally-adapted version of the prince's children's book The Old Man of Lochnagar will be unveiled.

"He knows what's going on in Nunavut and in the Inuit communities across Canada; he also knows the issues here," Arreak-Kullualik said in Inuktitut.

She met the prince last year, when a delegation of Inuit were invited to Wales by Prince Charles to discuss promoting Inuit languages.

"He spent time listening to us when we spoke," she said.

CBC North will be live-blogging the royal visit, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.