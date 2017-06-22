The three hours and 25 minutes that Prince Charles and Camilla have in Iqaluit will be tightly regimented to fit the most into a short visit.

The two arrive at 11:20 a.m. on June 29 and are greeted by Governor General David Johnston, Commissioner of Nunavut Nellie Kusugak and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

This is their first stop on their three-day tour of Canada.

Prince Charles with his wife Camilla in Halifax in 2014. The Royal couple returns to Canada June 29 for three days. (Paul Chiasso/Canadian Press)

Charles has been to Canada on 18 tours, but his last visit to Nunavut was in 1970, when it was still part of the Northwest Territories.

Fifteen minutes after they get off the plane, the official welcoming ceremony kicks off in front of the Legislative Assembly of Nunavut with a speech from the Prince of Wales and a royal inspection of the Quarter Guard of the Canadian Rangers.

The prince has an interest in preserving Indigenous languages, so after the welcome he'll head inside the Legislature to attend an event about promoting Inuit languages, where he will receive a brief Inuktitut lesson.

Last year, a group of Inuit travelled to Wales to discuss standardizing written Welsh and Inuktitut.

There he'll continue learning about the Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit, which is the Inuit language authority.

Next up, for Charles, is a discussion at the Nunavut Research Institute about environmental science including how qamutiks are being used in measuring ice thickness.

While he does that, the Duchess of Cornwall is a guest at a women and wellness event focusing on suicide and nutrition.

At 1:55 p.m., Charles and Camilla will participate in a community feast at Sylvia Grinnell territorial park, taking in local performances and nature.

Finally, they'll listen to a speech from Taptuna and share tea and bannock with elders, before getting back on a plane heading on to Trenton and then Ottawa for Canada Day.