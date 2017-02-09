Justin Trudeau has landed in Iqaluit.

The Canadian prime minister, as well as federal Health Minister Jane Philpott, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, and Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, landed in Nunavut's capital late Thursday morning.

The group will first meet with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami on the new Inuit-to-Crown partnership. That meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Trudeau will then give a speech and answer questions from the media before meeting with Premier Peter Taptuna at 3:30 p.m. He will then attend a public event at Inuksuk High School, which begins at 4:15.

CBC's Nick Murray, Jordan Konek, and Vincent Robinet will be tweeting updates from the Prime Minister's visit to the Nunavut capital. Keep up with our live blog below.