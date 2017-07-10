The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) wants to hike power rates — again — and its proposed price plan comes under scrutiny by the Public Utilities Board this week.

A week-long public hearing starts Monday in Yellowknife. Community groups will question, clarify, and cross-examine the costs and rates described in the Northwest Territories Power Corporation's general rate application.

This public hearing is the final step before a decision on the power corporation's proposal to raise rates through to 2019.

Interim rates have already been approved by the Public Utilities Board. The cost of power increased 4.8 per cent last year.

Then again this past April, rates jumped another four per cent.

'It's just a matter of fine-tuning,' says Gordon Van Tighem, chairman of the Public Utilities Board. (CBC)

The rate application being examined this week asks for a four per cent increase next year.

"The increase would be about seven dollars per month for the average residential customer in the territory," said Pam Coulter, spokesperson for NTPC.

Coulter said the rate increases are thanks to declining power sales, cost of inflation, increase in costs for water licensing and monitoring, and the costs associated with fixing aging infrastructure.

Public welcome everyday

The meetings are held Monday to Friday at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife.

At 1 p.m. every day, the public is invited to share feedback and concerns about the cost of power with the power corporation and Public Utilities Board.

Community groups — also called interveners — that represent communities relying on diesel for power generation will be there to question a panel of NTPC representatives.

"There hasn't been anything of large disagreement," said Van Tighem, chairman of the Public Utilities Board. "Some of the interveners have asked some very good questions and now it's just a matter of fine-tuning."