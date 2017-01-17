Yukon Energy says a rare ice blockage at the intake of the Aishihik hydro facility likely caused the power outage south of Whitehorse Tuesday morning.

Yukon Energy spokesperson Janet Patterson says the utility is sending an underwater camera to examine the ice. She says an ice blockage at the dam would be an "extremely rare event" which she says has not happened in 25 years.

The blockage prevented water from getting to the generators, reducing output.

The outage lasted an hour before power was re-routed to the affected areas. The outage affected Dawson City as well as communities south of Whitehorse to Teslin.

The Aishihik hydro plant is still offline while the investigation continues and customers' power is coming from hydro facilities in Whitehorse and Mayo, along with diesel and LNG generation.