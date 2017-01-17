Yukon Energy says a rare ice blockage at the intake of the Aishihik hydro facility likely caused the power outage south of Whitehorse Tuesday morning.
Yukon Energy spokesperson Janet Patterson says the utility is sending an underwater camera to examine the ice. She says an ice blockage at the dam would be an "extremely rare event" which she says has not happened in 25 years.
The blockage prevented water from getting to the generators, reducing output.
The outage lasted an hour before power was re-routed to the affected areas. The outage affected Dawson City as well as communities south of Whitehorse to Teslin.
The Aishihik hydro plant is still offline while the investigation continues and customers' power is coming from hydro facilities in Whitehorse and Mayo, along with diesel and LNG generation.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.