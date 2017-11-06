People in Yellowknife might be pleasantly surprised when they open their next power bill.

The Public Utilities Board, which sets power rates in the Northwest Territories, has found Northland Utilities made 30 per cent more profit than it was supposed to on its Yellowknife business in 2016.

During a review of Northland Utilities' financial statements earlier this year, the board noticed the company made $842,000 more than estimated on its last general rate application.

Northland has offered to refund the money. Customers will notice a 1.8 per cent reduction on their electricity bills.

It will apply equally to all classes of customers, including business and residential clients.

​The reduction will continue until new rates are set in about one year's time, according to Gordon Van Tighem, the chair of the Public Utilities Board.

A company official said the surplus resulted from a combination of factors, including wage savings from unfilled employment vacancies and revenues from condos and other development projects paying for power hook-ups.

The official said Northland Utilities hasn't increased its rates since raising them by 0.5 per cent in 2013.