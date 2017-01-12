The Nunavut Roundtable for Poverty Reduction is looking for two new members for their secretariat: a youth representative and a person who deals with poverty every day.

The roundtable is co-chaired by the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik and has partners from businesses and community organizations from across the territory. There are people with lived experience as part of the roundtable, but the entire group only meets once a year.

"The idea with reaching out to these members at this time, to be part of the secretariat, is to have that ongoing connection, ongoing communication with them throughout the year as opposed to just the one gathering per year," said Lindsay Turner, director of poverty reduction division of the Government of Nunavut's Family Services.

"The roundtable works to implement projects, create projects, support community-based initiatives and to advocate for changes in programs that can help."

The secretariat meets monthly and is tasted with the administration and communication of the roundtable. The lived-experience members will have an advisory role.

"To help build partners with their communities, to help advocate, and help build awareness and understanding of what are the realities, what are the barriers they are facing everyday, what are the challenges," Turner said.

"It's based on the idea that community members and individuals who are living in poverty know their reality better than anyone else... because they know their communities best, they know what solutions would work for them."

There are six areas the roundtable as a whole have identified as themes to work on: Collaboration and Community Participation, Healing and Wellbeing, Education and Skills Development, Food Security,

Housing and Income Support, and Community and Economic Development.