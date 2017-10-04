More than 3,100 surveys were completed about cannabis legalization and regulation in the Yukon.

Back in August, the Yukon government launched a survey asking Yukoners for their priorities when it comes to legalized marijuana.

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said it's important to get the opinions of Yukoners and to understand what's important to them.

The survey closed on Sept. 30.

Questions about where and how cannabis should be sold, where it can be consumed, concerns about impaired driving and workplace safety and more were included on the survey.

In a statement, the Yukon government said this is the most successful survey they've ever done. They say it's thanks to the role social media played in getting Yukoners to the survey.

Together with their Google and Facebook ads, they brought more than 2,000 people to the survey either online, by submitting a hardcopy or by phone.

In the next few weeks, they will be reviewing the comments and expect to have a full report by the beginning of November.

The federal government has promised to legalize cannabis by the summer of 2018, which has left some provinces and territories scrambling to figure out what the rules will be in their jurisdictions.