Some residents in Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood are wondering why nobody told them about the government's plan to establish a group home in the area.

"I'm not opposed to the actual group home itself, it's more just the way they're going about it — trying to sneak it in," says Craig Duncan, who lives near the proposed facility on Wann Road.

Neighbours say they learned about the government's plans by word or mouth. They say that's not acceptable, and want to know why the government didn't consult them.

The property in question is a large home that currently houses a bed and breakfast business, according to Whitehorse realtor Marc Perrault, who confirmed that a conditional agreement for sale is in place for the property. The territorial government wants to convert it into a group home for older teens.

The City of Whitehorse received an application in December for a zoning amendment.

The city's manager of land and building services, Pat Ross, says a zoning amendment is considered a public input process, which means council must first review the application, and then hold a public hearing.

Some nearby residents feel the Yukon government should have approached them before offering to buy the property and seeking rezoning.

Lisa Butler, lives two doors down from the proposed facility, agrees that the group home has to go somewhere, but she expects a voice.

"The point, I think, is that there needs to be consultation. The people who are affected should be aware of it, without it just popping out of the blue," Butler said.

'It's the safety of the kids'

Jim Kenyon, who also lives in the area, questions the suitability of the site for a youth group home. He says the property in question is directly across the street from two liquor off-sale outlets and a bar. He also notes there have been shootings — including two homicides — in the area within the last two years.

In September, a man was shot and killed near the interesection of Wann Road and the Alaska Highway. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"Has anybody looked at this in terms of good versus bad? It's the safety of the kids. This is not the place you want to put kids at risk," Kenyon said.

Porter Creek North MLA Geraldine Van Bibber has sent a letter to Social Services Minister Pauline Frost, asking why people in the area weren't notified. She's asking the minister to meet with them, "to allow residents to participate in a meaningful consultation process before any further work is done on this project."

Porter Creek North MLA Geraldine Van Bibber has asked the Minister of Health and Social Services to meets with area residents. (CBC)

Van Bibber also noted the "recent increase in violent and property crime in the area and proximity to establishments where liquor is sold."

Government takes 'a step back'

Frost was not available for an interview with CBC, but a spokesperson for the department of Health and Social Services said the government is now reconsidering its approach.

"We have actually taken a step back and we will be doing our due diligence and connecting with the community," said Pat Living. "We do recognize that there's a process, and as part of that we are going to be following the correct processes."

When asked why the government went ahead with an offer to purchase and an application for a zoning amendment before talking with residents, Living initially responded, "I can't answer that."

When pressed further, Living said, "decisions have been made, but perhaps not all the information has flowed to people it should have. "

She added that residents can expect to be contacted within the next week to 10 days.

