Whitehorse Fire Chief Kevin Lyslo said Sunday afternoon there are no reported injuries at a fire in a three-unit home in the Porter Creek neighbourhood in Whitehorse.

It was severely damaged.

Lyslo said the call came in just after 1 p.m. PT, although people at the scene at the triplex at 1406 Fir Street said crews were at the scene after 2 p.m.

The firefighters battled the blaze throughout the afternoon and Lyslo said they'd likely be there into the evening. He said the cause was unknown as yet and it will be some time before investigators can take a look at what's left.

One of the tenants, Marvin Boe, said he was watching golf on television when strangers banged on his door to alert him to the fire.

The other tenant, Ron Wondga, said he had just finished watching the bronze medal game at the Briar when he was also told by strangers.

"Wasn't aware of it, there was no smell, until people came to the front door," said Wondga.

"I thanked them for that, they helped me move some stuff out of the apartment and shortly thereafter the fire department arrived," he said.

Boe said the Good Samaritans also helped him remove clothing and other items from his home before firefighters arrived.

Wondga said he has family in Whitehorse who will look out for him. Boe wasn't sure Sunday afternoon where he was going to go.

The owner of the three-plex,who neighbours identified as Harold, wasn't at home when the fire started. He arrived and then left a short time later with friends.

Emergency crews closed the north end of Fir Street for a portion of the day.

The temperature was around –15 with a slight breeze.

"The weather is cooperating with us so far. If it gets any windier or any colder later into this evening it will definitely become more of a challenge," said Chief Lyslo.