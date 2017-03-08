Six fishermen are celebrating a major catch: over 200 turbot caught from the ice in Eclipse Sound.

Ronnie Qiyuapik uses a chainsaw to cut a hole in the ice. (Submitted by Alex Flaherty)

"I'm overjoyed," Ronnie Qiyuapik, one of the fishermen involved, said in Inuktitut. "From the depths of our waters, prosperity is coming."

It's not the first time people have tried to find turbot in the area, but it is the first time it's been tried in March, using long-lines sent through holes sawed in the sea ice. The idea is to emulate the successful turbot fishery that people in Pangnirtung have been running on the ice in Cumberland Sound since 1986.

"Right now we're just getting started," said Alex Flaherty, an aquatic science research assistant with the Nunavut government, who was part of the trip.

From left: Alex Flaherty, Nathan Ootoova, Ronnie Qiyuapik, Abbas Parks, Jason Etooangat and Loasie Aniniliak pose with their catch. (Submitted by Alex Flaherty)

Flaherty was pleased not just with the quantity of fish, but with the size and quality.

He's hoping that others in Pond Inlet will continue the work this season, pulling up as many turbot as possible.

Alex Flaherty holds a turbot. (Submitted by Alex Flaherty)

"As they go on, they'll be finding better and better fishing grounds."

Ultimately, the goal is to develop a fishery that offers cash to seasonal harvesters.

The Baffin Fisheries Coalition is mandated to use some of its offshore fishing profits to help develop inshore fisheries. They sent up long-lines and hooks for the project.

"And we're gonna be sending up a lot more equipment," said Chris Flanagan, who works in communications and economic development for the BFC.

The BFC is working with the local hunters and trappers organization to develop new cold storage — a community freezer — and possibly a fish processing area that would meet national standards.

Flanagan hopes to see several tonnes of fish landed this winter.

Preparing long-lines for the water. (Submitted by Alex Flaherty)

It's not clear yet what will happen to this year's catch.

Turbot, a bottom fish, hasn't traditionally been part of local diets, but it is a premium product in Asia. Minimal processing is required, Flanagan says: buyers are looking for the whole fish, gutted, with head and tails removed.

For this year, the BFC is exploring using air freight to fly the fish south.

If the fishery is successful in future years, the BFC would consider using a ship in summer that could bring supplies to the community on its way north, and carry frozen fish on its way south. Those fish would eventually make their way to markets in Asia.

'Just keep trying'

But the most important thing, says Flanagan, is that more fishers get out and find fish.

"I think we've seen a turning point here and we're gonna get a lot more interest in going out on the ice," Flanagan said. "The hardest part is the fishermen on the ice."

Flaherty agrees.

"Right now we should just look at finding more fish," he said.

"I just wanna tell people up in Pond, never give up. Just keep trying, keep looking."