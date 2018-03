Nunavut RCMP have issued a public alert for residents of Pond Inlet.

In a news release sent at about 6:45 p.m. local time, RCMP requested that residents stay away from the area around house 660.

"There is a situation unfolding and the police request that people stay away from the area," the statement said.

There is no other information at this time.

Pond Inlet is a community of about 1,600 people in the Qikiqtaaluk region of Nunavut.