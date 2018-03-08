Calgary police have taken over the investigation into a situation in Pond Inlet, Nunavut, involving the death of a man during a standoff with Nunavut RCMP.

The standoff began Wednesday afternoon after police in Pond Inlet went to a residence to investigate a complaint about a man with a firearm. At approximately 6:45 ET Wednesday, Nunavut RCMP issued a media release requesting community members stay away from a house in the area.

Pond Inlet is a community of about 1,600 people in the Qikiqtaaluk region of Nunavut.

While leaving the scene, a shot was fired at the RCMP vehicle, prompting a standoff with police that lasted until Thursday morning, Nunavut RCMP said in a media release.

After that shot was fired, a critical response team and negotiators from Iqaluit RCMP, as well as officers with the Iqaluit RCMP's containment team, flew to Pond Inlet.

The man allegedly barricaded himself in the residence with family members inside throughout the evening, police say.

A critical response team from Edmonton RCMP arrived at 6:30 a.m. and negotiated with the man for several hours.

During that period, someone allegedly fired a number of rounds from within the residence out into the community.

The man was found dead inside the home Thursday morning. Around noon, police confirmed there was no longer a risk to the public.

Police say he died by suicide.

Calgary police investigating

Calgary police are tasked with investigating what happened. Officers with the Calgary Police Service are expected to arrive Friday in Pond Inlet.

"We will be looking at the whole totality of the investigation," explained Calgary police Staff Sgt. Robert Rutledge with Calgary police.

"Starting with the initial call to the police about the subject in question, why police were called in the first place, what happened when police arrived and then subsequently the actions that led to the individual allegedly taking his own life."

Four of the Calgary police officers heading to Pond Inlet have experience in major crimes investigations and two have forensic crime scene experience.

They're prepared to remain in the community for several days, Rutledge said.