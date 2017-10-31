A water truck operated by the Hamlet of Pond Inlet was involved in a collision with a snowmobile late last week, sending three teenagers to the health centre.

A news release from the RCMP said it happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows that the snowmobile, carrying two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old, collided with the hamlet water truck on a sharp curve.

The teenagers were taken to the health centre, where two of them were treated and released. Police say the third was taken by air ambulance to Iqaluit for observation, but is said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing but alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors.